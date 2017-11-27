Boris Collardi quits Julius Baer for rival Pictet Group

Switzerland - Boris Collardi has resigned as chief executive officer of Julius Baer Group to join the board of Pictet Group.

Boris Collardi will be jointly responsible for Pictet's global wealth management business, alongside Rémy Best, the managing Partner who has had sole charge of this division since December 2014.

Mr Collardi held the position of CEO at Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group from October 2009, his interim replacement will be Deputy CEO Bernhard Hodler.

Nicolas Pictet, senior managing Partner of Pictet, said, "We are delighted to be able to appoint as a Partner someone of Boris Collardi's calibre and reputation in the industry, especially at a time when the prospects for wealth and asset management globally have never been more promising, nor more challenging. The fact that he is joining us is a powerful endorsement of our commitment to independence, organic growth, and focus on the long term, always in the best interests of our clients."