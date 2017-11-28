SIX trader survey finds concern with growth of passive investing

The vast majority of European traders have observed a shift from active towards passive investing. In the latest Trader Survey conducted by SIX, over 88% of respondents have confirmed this development - and 72% expect this shift to continue.

Traders also voiced a very homogenous opinion of the resulting effects. 85% believe that a further rise in passive investing could provoke changes in global markets. Only 40% of European traders see the rise in passive investing as a positive development for their companies.

Traders said the main drivers of passive investing were cost-efficiency (44%) followed by the looming introduction of the MiFID II regulation in January 2018 (31%), while the trading environment (17%) is not expected to strongly influence the balance between active and passive investing. However, traders raised concerns about the trend with 44% saying there was a risk to price formation from current levels of trading in passive strategies.

A major issue identified by 74% of traders was the lack of liquidity in global markets. The fixed income sector stood out with 34% citing liquidity issues, followed by the equities sector (26%). Unsurprisingly, given the rise of passive investment, only 3% saw a lack of liquidity in the ETF/ETP segments.

The biggest challenge facing traders in the next 12 months is regulation, highlighted by 73% of respondents, far higher than the 55% who named regulation as their top concern in the last survey of SIX in April 2017. The actions of the European Central Bank were named by 46% of traders as being the most important factor driving trading activity next year followed by "MiFID III" (24%), Trump (16%) and Brexit (11%).

Despite uncertainty in their world the survey found that traders were more optimistic about employment prospects than in the last SIX Trader Survey. Some 61% said their company would employ about the same or more people in three years' time compared with 48% last time.