NEX Data launches BrokerTec US Treasury Benchmarks

NEX Data, which delivers independent market intelligence and price information for OTC data, has launched a series of US Treasury Benchmarks to provide enhanced transparency and pricing information to the US Treasuries market.

The new benchmarks will be published at 11am, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm in the New York trading day and will reflect actual transactions and orders during the 15-minute fixing window on NEX Market's BrokerTec platform.

These new benchmarks aim to increase transparency by creating a genuine reference price, based on actual trade and order data for the US Treasury market. Transaction and order based fixing prices are available at four key reference times throughout the day for the 2, 3, 5,7,10, and 30 year US Government notes and bonds.

Kevin Taylor, Managing Director of NEX Data said: "BrokerTec is the exchange for US Treasuries. Combining the platform's unparalleled repository of data with NEX Data's technical expertise will ensure that our indices are the most accurate and robust available to the market."