Citi appoints Global Head of Securities Services and Issuer Services Operations

New York - Citi has announced that Brian Ovaert has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Global Head of Securities Services and Issuer Services Operations. In this new role, he will be responsible for all day-to-day activities, re-engineering initiatives and overall strategic direction of the Securities Services operations function.

He will be based in New York and report jointly to Stuart Riley, Global Head of Markets and Securities Services Operations & Technology, and Okan Pekin, Global Head of Prime, Futures and Securities Services.

Mr. Ovaert joins Citi from Northern Trust where he was most recently an Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Operations across Asset Servicing, Asset Management and Banking.