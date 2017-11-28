REGIS-TR and IHS Markit to provide interoperable SFTR reporting solution

REGIS-TR, the provider of G20 trade repository services, will collaborate with IHS Markit, a provider of critical information, analytics and solutions, to provide an interoperable, full service reporting solution for Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR) requirements.

IHS Markit recently announced that BNY Mellon, Brown Brothers Harriman, Deutsche Bank Agency Lending, eSecLending, J.P. Morgan and Rabobank have signed on as design partners for the SFTR reporting solution that it is building with Pirum Systems. Each member of the initial design group will contribute to enable the fully-hosted, end-to-end reporting framework to meet the diverse needs of the securities lending and repo communities.

SFTR requires EU counterparties to report their securities finance transaction details to a registered trade repository. IHS Markit's SFTR reporting solution will combine its data handling and management capabilities with REGIS-TR's experience as one of Europe's largest EMIR trade repositories. Together, the firms will offer a fully-hosted solution that leverages existing industry data workflows to lower the cost and operational burden of SFTR.