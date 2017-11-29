Thomson Reuters boosts ESG monitoring capabilities in Eikon

New York - Thomson Reuters has launched ESG Peer View on its desktop product Eikon, an enhancement of its ESG data capabilities to provide customizable and detailed analysis for socially responsible investing (SRI) and risk analysis.

ESG Peer View enables investment professionals to compare a set of companies or industries by individual or sets of ESG data points, thus allowing for comparative analysis relative to peers. Peer analysis can be done by industry, geography, market capitalization, or a combination of these. By being able to evaluate a company relative to its peers, financial professionals may gain a deeper and more holistic view of the market to incorporate into their investment decisions and portfolio risk management.

Thomson Reuters Eikon includes ESG data and scores for 6,000+ public companies with historical data going back to 2002. In partnership with TruValue Labs, Eikon offers real-time ESG signals from 75,000 sources for portfolio structuring and company monitoring.

Through Thomson Reuters Eikon, investment professionals can integrate ESG factors into portfolio analysis, screening, and/or quantitative analysis. Eikon users can also utilize ESG data to help meet investment mandates and identify potential risks across investment portfolios.