Japan's bitcoin exchange bitFlyer launches in the US

The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has approved the application of bitFlyer USA for a virtual currency license. With the new DFS license, bitFlyer USA is approved to offer an online digital currency exchange and trading platform as well as provide custodial wallet services for the Bitcoin digital currency.

DFS conducted a comprehensive review of bitFlyer USA's application, including the company's anti-money laundering, capitalization, consumer protection, and cyber security policies. bitFlyer USA, which is subject to ongoing supervision by DFS, offers services for buying, selling, sending, receiving, and storing bitcoin.

bitFlyer USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a Japanese corporation formed in 2014. bitFlyer is also licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. bitFlyer has also been registered as a virtual currency exchange by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

DFS has approved six firms for virtual currency charters or licenses, while denying those applications that did not meet DFS's standards. In addition to bitFlyer USA, DFS has granted licenses to Coinbase Inc., XRP II and Circle Internet Financial, and charters to Gemini Trust Company and itBit Trust Company.