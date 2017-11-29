The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

IPC and JPX launch 'JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct'

First Published 29th November 2017

IPC collaborates with the Japan Exchange to provide low-latency connectivity between JPX and Chicago

Tokyo - IPC, the provider of networking solutions, has launched a new managed service in collaboration with Japan Exchange Group (JPX) which will provide a one-stop-shop to for international connectivity between JPX and the financial markets in Chicago.

The launch of JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct coincides with the launch of the Japanese Yen denominated Tokyo stock price index (TOPIX) futures on the CME.

