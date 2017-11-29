IPC and JPX launch 'JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct'
First Published 29th November 2017
IPC collaborates with the Japan Exchange to provide low-latency connectivity between JPX and Chicago
Tokyo - IPC, the provider of networking solutions, has launched a new managed service in collaboration with Japan Exchange Group (JPX) which will provide a one-stop-shop to for international connectivity between JPX and the financial markets in Chicago.
The launch of JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct coincides with the launch of the Japanese Yen denominated Tokyo stock price index (TOPIX) futures on the CME.