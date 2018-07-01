EuroCCP CEO Diana Chan to step down in 2018

Focus for the new CEO will be organisational preparedness for challenges in the decade ahead. The equities market is expected to transform as a consequence of Brexit, regulations and new technology. The search for a new CEO has started and clients will be advised of the appointment in due course.

Diana was appointed CEO of EuroCCP in 2007 and has been the CEO of EuroCCP N.V. since 2013. She successfully integrated EuroCCP with EMCF after the two companies merged in 2013, and established EuroCCP N.V. as a pan-European equities CCP.

In her future new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Diana will assist the Chairman on strategic initiatives and represent EuroCCP in its engagement with industry leaders and regulators at the most senior levels.

The Supervisory Board of EuroCCP believes that this considered leadership succession plan will underscore the stability of EuroCCP as the company enters its second decade and a new era in equities clearing.