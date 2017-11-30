Euronext buys Irish Stock Exchange

Euronext has announced the acquisition of 100 % of the shares and voting rights of ISE, Ireland's incumbent stock exchange operator.

The company sees this as a major milestone in the expansion of Euronext's federal model, in line with its long term strategy, with the addition of Ireland as the sixth core European country:

Integration in Euronext of ISE, a highly complementary, growth-oriented leading global debt and fund listing venue

Positioning ISE as centre of excellence for the Group in the listing of Debt, Funds and ETFs

Significant opportunities to arise through ISE joining Euronext's federal model and leveraging Euronext's technology, support and services

Integrated governance with ISE CEO to join Euronext's Managing Board with group-wide responsibility for Debt, Funds & ETF listings, and ISE Chairman to join Euronext's Supervisory Board

Enhancement of Euronext's post-Brexit strategic positioning as an open and international venue

Closing expected in Q1 2018, subject to regulatory approvals

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext said: "ISE is ideally positioned to benefit from market opportunities in a post-Brexit environment. This transaction demonstrates the strength of the Euronext "united in diversity" federal model."

Deirdre Somers, Chief Executive Officer of ISE commented: "Euronext is hugely complementary to the ISE, bringing valuable expertise, financial strength, global relationships and technological capability as well as a global brand. These will enable our business to build further on its track record of international achievement and capitalise on new market and product opportunities emerging in Europe."