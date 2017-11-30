Euronext buys Irish Stock Exchange
Euronext announces the acquisition of 100% of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) for €137 million
Euronext has announced the acquisition of 100 % of the shares and voting rights of ISE, Ireland's incumbent stock exchange operator.
The company sees this as a major milestone in the expansion of Euronext's federal model, in line with its long term strategy, with the addition of Ireland as the sixth core European country:
- Integration in Euronext of ISE, a highly complementary, growth-oriented leading global debt and fund listing venue
- Positioning ISE as centre of excellence for the Group in the listing of Debt, Funds and ETFs
- Significant opportunities to arise through ISE joining Euronext's federal model and leveraging Euronext's technology, support and services
- Integrated governance with ISE CEO to join Euronext's Managing Board with group-wide responsibility for Debt, Funds & ETF listings, and ISE Chairman to join Euronext's Supervisory Board
- Enhancement of Euronext's post-Brexit strategic positioning as an open and international venue
- Closing expected in Q1 2018, subject to regulatory approvals
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext said: "ISE is ideally positioned to benefit from market opportunities in a post-Brexit environment. This transaction demonstrates the strength of the Euronext "united in diversity" federal model."
Deirdre Somers, Chief Executive Officer of ISE commented: "Euronext is hugely complementary to the ISE, bringing valuable expertise, financial strength, global relationships and technological capability as well as a global brand. These will enable our business to build further on its track record of international achievement and capitalise on new market and product opportunities emerging in Europe."