Nomura to establish Merchant Banking Division

Tokyo - The Merchant Banking Division will be responsible for overseeing Nomura's principal investment business from sourcing deals to providing equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession and management buyouts.

Masahiko Maekawa, currently Executive Vice President of Nomura Trust and Banking, will be appointed as Senior Managing Director of Nomura Holdings, Head of Merchant Banking, also effective January 1, 2018. Together with Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale, Merchant Banking will bring to four the number of business divisions at Nomura.