HKEX opens Singapore office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has expanded its presence in Asia with the opening of the Singapore office of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKFE), wholly-owned subsidiaries of HKEX.

"The Belt and Road Initiative and fintech present tremendous growth opportunities for Asia," said HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li. "We want to work with partners in our region to make the pie bigger for everyone. Asia has the world's most dynamic economy now so there's great potential for us to succeed together."

This is the first overseas office of SEHK and HKFE. The office will help the exchanges serve their clients in Singapore and the rest of South-East Asia and reach out to more potential clients in the region.

The Belt and Road Initiative aims to bridge the 'infrastructure gap' and thus accelerate economic growth across Asia, the Middle East and the Eastern half of Europe. Hong Kong aims to be a trusted partner of Mainland China and the international investment community by providing a platform to consolidate resources, raise funds, and diversify risk for Belt and Road projects while fulfilling its own objective of growing into a wealth management centre, risk management centre, and RMB pricing centre.