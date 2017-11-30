Quant Insight makes macro research available via RSRCHXchange

London - Quant Insight (QI), the macro research firm, have made their research available via the RSRCHX platform. Connecting QI's investment ideas and the RSRCHXchange marketplace means portfolio managers can now purchase QI macro research reports via the RSRCHX platform in a MiFID II compliant way.

Quant Insight's macro research provides quantitative analysis and actionable investment ideas to hedge funds, asset managers, asset allocators, pension funds and wealth managers.

The QI platform analyses data sets from the 6,000 securities across the major asset classes revealing the macro factors driving asset prices and predicting regime changes ahead of the market. The QI analytics tool helps portfolio managers and asset allocators to identify actionable trade ideas and create bespoke hedging strategies designed to enhance execution performance.

The RSRCHX platform is a purpose-built MiFID II aggregator and marketplace for institutional research. The platform launched in September 2015; research from over 250 banks, brokers and boutique research providers is now available to over 1100 asset management firms.

Jeremy Davies, Co-Founder of RSRCHXchange, said: "We are always looking to work with innovative research providers who are using new approaches and data sets. Quant Insight's macro analysis ideas are a prime example of new research which is additive and complementary to the more traditional forms of research already being used by our asset manager clients."