BaFin approves Deutsche Boerse as ARM and APA

BaFin, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, has determined that Deutsche Börse AG's ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) and APA (Approved Publication Arrangement) services are compliant with all relevant MiFID II requirements. Based on this regulatory approval, Deutsche Börse's Regulatory Reporting Hub (RRH) will offer ARM and APA services as of 3 January 2018.

Within the RRH, Deutsche Börse is able to offer clients a full suite of regulatory reporting services for MiFID II/MiFIR. This includes commodity position reporting and Systematic Internaliser services in addition to the existing EMIR solutions.

"We are very pleased with the approval from BaFin. As part of our strategy to provide regulatory infrastructure, we will continue to add further features and services to our offering. In the short term, the on-boarding of more than 2,000 investment firms from all over Europe to our platform is our key focus," said Georg Gross, Head of Regulatory Services at Deutsche Börse.

Customers have had access to a pilot programme providing access to the RRH over the last 12 months to enable early connectivity and testing. Deutsche Börse has been working closely with several vendors, who also offer connectivity to the RRH, these include:

- Catena Technologies, Singapore (www.catena-technologies.com)

- Finastra, United Kingdom (www.finastra.com)

- Iccrea, Italy (www.iccreabanca.it)

- Inforalgo Information Technology, United Kingdom (www.inforalgo.com)

- JobRouter, Germany (www.jobrouter.de)

- Onix Solutions, United Kingdom (www.onixs.biz)

- Simcorp, Germany (www.simcorp.com)

- TAS Group, Italy (www.tasgroup.eu)

Recently, Deutsche Börse Group launched an EMIR reporting solution as the first service of the RRH, supporting participants in meeting their revised EMIR reporting obligation, which took effect on 1 November 2017. Deutsche Börse also entered into partnerships with Risk Focus, its software subsidiary RegTek.Solutions, and SmartStream to provide various system components for the RRH.