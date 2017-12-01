BNP Paribas Asset Management launches Parvest Disruptive Technology fund

Launched on 16 November, Parvest Disruptive Technology is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-registered Parvest SICAV and is currently valued at EUR 181 million (as at 30 November 2017).

The portfolio consists of 30 to 50 holdings in companies with a minimum market capitalisation of USD 1 billion, selected from the MSCI World Index. The investment approach combines top down and bottom up analysis: thematic and industry analysis is used to identify companies that are involved in transformative technology themes and those with the highest growth potential and competitive strengths. The portfolio is then constructed in accordance with BNPP AM's internal environmental, social & governance criteria, and is subject to ongoing risk management.

Pam Hegarty, Manager of Parvest Disruptive Technology, comments: "Parvest Disruptive Technology identifies and invests in those companies that are leaders in or beneficiaries of transformational technologies, while avoiding those that are threatened by the forces of change. We believe that companies that enable or adopt innovative technologies and business models will produce superior long term growth and returns on invested capital. A portfolio of these stocks should therefore deliver outperformance to investors over the long term."