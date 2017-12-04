BNP Paribas Asset Management adds to ETF & Indexed Fund Solutions sales team

BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed Elodie Lelief to its ETF & Indexed Fund Solutions sales team within its newly-created Multi-asset, Quantitative & Solutions ('MAQS') investment group.

Elodie joined on 1 December and reports to Lorraine Sereyjol-Garros, Head of ETF & Indexed Fund Solutions sales. She will focus on French-speaking clients (France, Monaco, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland). Elodie's appointment comes against a backdrop of a rise in assets under management in ETFs at BNPP AM.

Assets have risen by 76% in just over a year following the introduction of a new strategy by Isabelle Bourcier, who was recently promoted to Head of Quantitative & Index-based Management. As at 30 November, BNPP AM managed EUR17.4 billion in ETFs and indexed funds.

Elodie began her career at BNP Paribas CIB in 2006 as a financial analyst for key corporate accounts. In 2010, she joined the Financial Institutions Coverage team as an Associate, responsible for global coverage of institutional clients (Swiss insurance companies and private banks, and Belgian banks). Elodie has an MBA from ESC Montpellier and a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from De Monfort University.