GAIN Capital launches Bitcoin trading on City Index

Bedminster, N.J. and London - GAIN Capital has announced plans to roll out Bitcoin trading to its City Index customers over the coming quarter, as well as expand the offering to its FOREX.com customers in select markets before the end of the year.

"We are pleased to provide our clients with the ability to trade Bitcoin through an established, regulated firm, without the need to set up a digital wallet or execute through a Bitcoin exchange," commented Glenn Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of GAIN Capital. "We are excited to expand our offering for City Index customers, who can now trade cryptocurrencies along with more than 12,000 other markets, including FX, indices, commodities, equities and rates."

City Index U.K. customers can trade Bitcoin either as a spread bet or as a contract for difference (CFD), with access to spreads, margin and financing, and the ability to take both long and short positions.