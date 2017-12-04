Instinet expands quantitative research and development

New York - Instinet is broadening its focus on quantitative research and development, to expand the delivery of execution quality and consultancy for clients.

Instinet has apppointed David Firmin to lead its Global Trading Research (GTR) team. Mr. Firmin has been with Instinet for more than 15 years and has held a number of senior electronic and algorithmic trading technology, strategy and client engagement positions in Europe, Asia-Pacific and, currently, the Americas. He is based in New York.

Additionally, Brian Bulthuis has joined Instinet to lead its US quantitative trading strategy team and drive the agency broker's expansion of its quantitative analysis and strategic execution consulting offering in the US. Mr. Bulthuis was most recently Head of Quantitative Research, Client Electronic Trading at Virtu.