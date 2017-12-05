R3's Corda available on AWS Marketplace

New York, London, Singapore - Enterprise software firm R3's Corda has become one of the first distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions available to users of Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling AWS's network of users to build and deploy applications for finance and commerce on R3's Corda.

Now available on AWS Marketplace, R3's Corda allows AWS users to develop CorDapps, or deploy example CorDapps from R3 directly from AWS Marketplace.

R3 recently launched version 2.0 of Corda, adding functionality to the stable core application programming interface (API) achieved in version 1.0. This means CorDapp developers on AWS can build on Corda v2.0 knowing that any future improvements and enhancements to the platform will not disrupt their work.