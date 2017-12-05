QuantHouse provides access to Sun Trading's liquidity pool via a single API

London - QuantHouse, the provider of market data and trading through API based technologies, has provided access to Sun Trading's Systematic Internaliser (SI) platform through its QuantFEED and QuantLINK offering.

Access to Sun Trading's SI will be available from QuantHouse's qh API Ecosystem powered by QuantFEED and QuantLINK. qh API ecosystem members can access multiple trading venues, technologies or applications, accelerate time to market for new services, streamline infrastructure costs and realise new collaborative opportunities.

Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, said, "There is enormous change happening in the market under MiFID II, and our aim is to help clients access these new SIs quickly and easily so they benefit from this new regime.

Sun Trading is one of the largest liquidity providers, and by providing connectivity to Sun Trading via QuantHouse's API ecosystem, clients now have quicker access to better liquidity, without the pain of having to code bespoke APIs."