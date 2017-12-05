LiquidityBook opens new London office

LiquidityBook, a New York based Software-as-a-Service provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, has announced the opening of a new office at 138 Holborn in Waterhouse Square, London.

The firm, which has onboarded eight new fund manager clients in London since July, will use the new office to support its continued expansion in the region as demand for its POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) platform increases of MiFID II's January implementation deadline.

The new office is led by EMEA Client Services Manager Nicholas Thompson, who joined the firm from Eze Software in June. Thompson and the London-based LiquidityBook team, which the firm continues to expand, provide local service and support to its rapidly growing client base in Europe.

Commenting on the news, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: "MiFID II obviously represents a generational change for the European securities industry, and has proved to be a significant tailwind for our business in the region. But with the numerous benefits our SaaS-based system provides to fund managers in terms of cost, ease of management and reliability, we think the growth we've seen in 2017 is indicative of where the overall industry is headed as more and more managers adopt this model.