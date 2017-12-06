Hazelcast joins Eclipse Foundation

Palo Alto, California - Hazelcast, the open source In-Memory Data Grid, has joined the Eclipse Foundation, bringing Java-driven community experience to a number of open source projects.

Working collaboratively with other members of the Eclipse community, Hazelcast's primary focus will be on JCache, the Eclipse MicroProfile and EE4J.

In particular, Hazelcast will be collaborating with members to popularize JCache, a Java Specification Request (JSR-107) which specifies API and semantics for temporary, in-memory caching of Java objects, including object creation, shared access, spooling, invalidation, and consistency across JVM's. These operations help scale out applications and manage their high-speed access to frequently used data. In the Java Community Process (JCP), Hazelcast's CEO, Greg Luck, has been the co spec lead and then maintenance lead on "JCache - Java Temporary Caching API" since 2007.

Prior to becoming a Solution Member of the Eclipse Foundation, Hazelcast was already an active member of the Eclipse MicroProfile project. The MicroProfile project is a baseline platform definition that optimizes enterprise Java for a microservices architecture and delivers application portability across multiple MicroProfile runtimes. The initially planned baseline is JAX-RS + CDI + JSON-P, with the intent of community having an active role in the MicroProfile definition and roadmap.

Community members will continue to innovate independently, but the MicroProfile project allows collaboration where there is a commonality. Other members include IBM, Red Hat, Tomitribe, Payara, the London Java Community (LJC), SouJava, Hazelcast, Fujitsu, SmartBear and Oracle.