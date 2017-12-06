Block trading sales veteran Matt Beales joins Cboe Europe

London - Cboe Global Markets has announced that Matt Beales has joined the Cboe Europe Sales team to oversee sales efforts for Cboe LIS, the company's block trading platform powered by BIDS technology.

Mr. Beales, who will serve as Director, LIS Sales at Cboe Europe, joins from Liquidnet, where he worked for 15 years. Prior to Liquidnet, Mr. Beales worked at Deutsche Bank in London. Mr. Beales joined the company last month and is based in Cboe's London office.

Mr. Beales said, "The approach Cboe has taken in working with BIDS to create a large-in-scale trading platform that meets the unique needs of the buy-side was something that really resonated with me. The momentum Cboe LIS has generated since launching one year ago has been impressive and I look forward to further expanding the customer base across Europe."