Cboe Futures Exchange authorized to provide automated trading services in Hong Kong

Cboe Global Markets has announced that Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) recently received approval in Hong Kong to allow corporations that are licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission under Part V of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance to become CFE Trading Privilege Holders (TPHs).

CFE is now authorized to provide automated trading services in Hong Kong. This means that in addition to CFE's ability to conduct marketing activities in the region, CFE may now allow firms in Hong Kong to become CFE TPHs and to connect directly to the exchange.

Andy Lowenthal, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Derivatives at Cboe said: "This approval adds to a growing list of efforts we've made to expand our customer outreach in the APAC region, including the opening of a permanent office in Hong Kong."