Charles River and Trumid partner on corporate bond trading

New York - Charles River has integrated its investment management solution (Charles River IMS) with Trumid's all-to-all electronic corporate bond trading platform, the Trumid Market Center. The collaboration aims to bring greater trading efficiency and market intelligence to institutions managing corporate bond portfolios.

Integrating Trumid's technology directly within the Charles River IMS allows buy-side firms to ensure orders are consistent with investment directives and internal risk and compliance checks while continuing to improve trade transparency and deliver efficient access to liquidity.

"Direct connectivity between Trumid and Charles River supports the full-trade life cycle, providing improved workflow efficiency before, during and after execution," said Peter Lambertus, CEO, Charles River Development. "Through reduced reliance on multiple interfaces, traders can now more easily access liquidity in rapidly changing corporate bond markets."