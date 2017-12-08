Startupbootcamp Scale launches for growth stage companies in emerging markets
First Published 8th December 2017
Startupbootcamp announces innovation program for engagement with startups in post-accelerator stage - First program will run in Mexico City focusing on FinTech
London and Mexico City - Startupbootcamp announces the launch of Startupbootcamp Scale, an innovation program for growth stage startups in emerging markets. The program is an addition to the traditional Startupbootcamp program, and will target startups post-accelerator stage (pre-Series A funding) looking for a customised approach to help them solve challenges in areas such as business development and expansion.
Startupbootcamp Scale will provide companies, who already have validated business models, the opportunity to develop their offering in collaboration with corporates within a specific industry and region. The program will target and scout relevant startups based on their stage, area of interest and regional focus, including those looking to expand into the program's markets.
The first Startupbootcamp Scale program will take place in Mexico City, following the inaugural FinTech accelerator program. Corporate partners onboard for Startupbootcamp Scale in Mexico City include: Visa, Fiinlab powered by Gentera, BanRegio, HSBC Mexico, EY Mexico, IGNIA and White & Case.
Participating companies can access a variety of workshops and networking events, including skill building masterclasses and business development showcases. The program will:
- Facilitate collaboration with corporate partners in developing tools for selected startups to scale-up quickly in new markets or develop businesses in existing markets;
- Require the startups to be on-site once a month for various activities, including workshops and masterclasses; mentor meetings; and networking events, over a period of 6 months;
- Provide opportunities for startups to showcase their progress throughout the 6 month period;
- Take up to 4% equity in each startup that joins the program;
- Provide each company with a cash grant of $30,000 USD;
- Target startups from within the existing Startupbootcamp ecosystem as well as across each program's region.