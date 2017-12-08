Startupbootcamp Scale launches for growth stage companies in emerging markets

London and Mexico City - Startupbootcamp announces the launch of Startupbootcamp Scale, an innovation program for growth stage startups in emerging markets. The program is an addition to the traditional Startupbootcamp program, and will target startups post-accelerator stage (pre-Series A funding) looking for a customised approach to help them solve challenges in areas such as business development and expansion.

Startupbootcamp Scale will provide companies, who already have validated business models, the opportunity to develop their offering in collaboration with corporates within a specific industry and region. The program will target and scout relevant startups based on their stage, area of interest and regional focus, including those looking to expand into the program's markets.

The first Startupbootcamp Scale program will take place in Mexico City, following the inaugural FinTech accelerator program. Corporate partners onboard for Startupbootcamp Scale in Mexico City include: Visa, Fiinlab powered by Gentera, BanRegio, HSBC Mexico, EY Mexico, IGNIA and White & Case.

Participating companies can access a variety of workshops and networking events, including skill building masterclasses and business development showcases. The program will: