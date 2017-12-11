Cboe bitcoin futures open for trading

Cboe Global Markets has announced that Cboe bitcoin futures (XBT) began trading as planned at 5:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at the start of Global Trading Hours.

The opening price for XBT was $15,000 and 890 contracts1 were traded by 7:15 p.m. CT. Monday, December 11, will be the first full day of trading. Cboe previously announced that all transaction fees will be waived throughout the month of December.

Over the last five years, the total value of all bitcoin outstanding (i.e., "market capitalization") has grown from less than $1 billion to over $262 billion3 with daily notional turnover on December 8, 2017 exceeding $21 billion.

The total value of all cryptocurrency tokens outstanding is now approximately $423.7 billion.