Cboe launches non-deliverable FX forwards trading on Cboe SEF
First Published 11th December 2017
Cboe Global Markets has launched trading on Cboe SEF
Chicago - The Dodd-Frank regime, enforced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, mandates that certain market participants trade swaps such as non-deliverable FX forwards (NDFs) on SEFs. Market participants can now trade NDFs on emerging markets currencies for the first time on proprietary Cboe technology.
Features of Cboe SEF include:
- An anonymous central limit order book with firm all-to-all trading available to all Participants;
- Configurable firm and non-firm streaming quotes for tailored liquidity needs;
- Curated liquidity pools to meet Participants' execution criteria;
- A network of Participants resting passive liquidity and a distribution network for Market Makers;
- Pre-trade Net Open Position (NOP) credit checks and real-time risk management.