R.J. O'Brien becomes distributor of Fidessa workstation

Fidessa group has announced that R.J. O'Brien has signed a global agreement to distribute Fidessa's futures and options workstation to meet demand from its institutional clients, initially in the UK and Europe.

R.J. O'Brien is an independent futures brokerages and clearer specialising in exchange-traded futures and options. R.J. O'Brien Limited, the firm's UK entity, offers non-clearing members access to the global futures and options markets which are undergoing fundamental change as the industry prepares for the introduction of MiFID II in January 2018.

The initial deal with R.J. O'Brien will cover all markets operated by exchange groups CME, ICE and Eurex.