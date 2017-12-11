Euromoney TRADEDATA launches RegXone

Euromoney TRADEDATA has announced the launch of RegXone, its regulatory reference data suite, under a new service brand.

At the forefront of reference data innovation for over 20 years, Euromoney TRADEDATA is where the industry goes to source regulatory reference data to minimize their risk of non-compliant transaction reporting, where expertly engineered, fit for purpose data sets, allow middle and back offices to focus on other areas of business management and reduce the cost and impact of maintaining internal regulatory database siloes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA, said "This new service brand launch of RegXone brings together all of our existing regulatory data on a common platform that will host further data sets as new regulations unfold."