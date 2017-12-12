Cboe bitcoin futures close first day of trading

Chicago - Cboe Global Markets said that Cboe bitcoin futures (XBT) traded a reported 4,127 contracts in their first day of trading. XBT futures debuted Sunday, December 10, at 5:00 p.m. CT, the beginning of Global Trading Hours. The first trading session closed at 3:15 p.m. CT today, December 11.

The Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) daily settlement price for the front-month Jan Cboe Bitcoin (XBT) future for the December 11 session was $18,545.

Some 20 trading firms actively participated in the December 11 session. Cboe previously announced that all transaction fees will be waived 1 throughout the month of December.