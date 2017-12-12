The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Tradeweb receives OTF authorisation

First Published 12th December 2017

FCA authorises Tradeweb to operate an Organised Trading Facility, broadening trade execution flexibility

Tradeweb has received authorisation from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate an Organised Trading Facility (OTF), effective from 3rd January 2018.

Tradeweb clients can now choose the type of venue and execution method that suits their needs. It will support the execution of intermediated and discretionary flow and help clients to discover new liquidity sources and trading opportunities.

