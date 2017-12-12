The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Colt reduces Tokyo and London network latency

First Published 12th December 2017

Colt Technology Services has reduced latency between Tokyo to London financial centres, to less than 159 milliseconds.

Andrew Housden, VP, Capital Markets at Colt, commented: "This year, we have announced improved latency on our Chicago to Tokyo network route and key APAC routes. We are now focusing on the Tokyo to London route."

Earlier this year, Colt announced a three-year investment plan focused on upgrading and expanding the capacity and reach of its network, enabling it to meet demand for high bandwidth connectivity. This year Colt has invested €200 million to upgrade capacity across its global Colt IQ Network.

