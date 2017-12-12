Oslo Bors upgrades Oslo Connect

Stockholm and Oslo - Oslo Børs, the Oslo Stock Exchange, and Baymarkets Technology, a Nordic provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions, have announced the implementation of the latest upgrades to the Baymarkets OTC system, used by Oslo Connect and developed by Baymarkets, providing derivatives and reporting OTC derivatives transactions.

The updates support the changing regulatory requirements demanded by MiFID II and MiFIR.

The MiFID II / MIFIR enhancements to Oslo Connect include the introduction of new transaction flags into the GUI functionality, ensuring that all required transaction details are available and in correct format, and additional trade cancellation and amendment processing.

The system has also been prepared for the use as Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) reporting tool by Oslo Børs.