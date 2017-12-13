The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

truePTS establishes strategic relationships with J.P. Morgan and Citi

First Published 13th December 2017

truePTS signs up J.P. Morgan and Citi as the initial bank clients for its post-trade processing service, set to go live in early 2018

New York and London - truePTS, a New York-based processing ecosystem for the derivatives market, has established a strategic relationship with J.P. Morgan and Citi.

The relationship will enable truePTS to address the regulatory and high cost pressures impacting industry participants by providing technology solutions, such as a proprietary matching and validation engines and AI enhanced voice deal capture. These features allow auto-matching and direct clearing, automating the manual processing of derivatives, one of the largest source of errors, revisions, and operational risks (45% of trades were executed OFF-SEF in Q3 of 2017).

J.P. Morgan and Citi, are the first two companies to join truePTS, with other industry participants expected to join in the coming months.

