truePTS establishes strategic relationships with J.P. Morgan and Citi

New York and London - truePTS, a New York-based processing ecosystem for the derivatives market, has established a strategic relationship with J.P. Morgan and Citi.

The relationship will enable truePTS to address the regulatory and high cost pressures impacting industry participants by providing technology solutions, such as a proprietary matching and validation engines and AI enhanced voice deal capture. These features allow auto-matching and direct clearing, automating the manual processing of derivatives, one of the largest source of errors, revisions, and operational risks (45% of trades were executed OFF-SEF in Q3 of 2017).

J.P. Morgan and Citi, are the first two companies to join truePTS, with other industry participants expected to join in the coming months.