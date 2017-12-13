The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise available as an image on OpenShift Container Platform

First Published 13th December 2017

Palo Alto, California - Hazelcast, the open source in-memory data grid (IMDG), has announced that Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise is now available as a certified Enterprise Linux-based image for Red Hat's OpenShift Container Platform (formerly OpenShift Enterprise).

OpenShift customers now access simplified deployment of Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise as a standalone infrastructure and can run the in-memory computing platform alongside deployment, scaling and management software, such as Kubernetes, to discover members.

In addition, the Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise image enables developers to dynamically pass Hazelcast configurations in a JSON format while creating services.

