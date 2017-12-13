Capgemini and Startupbootcamp join forces in FinTech program

Amsterdam - Capgemini will join forces with Startupbootcamp in innovation and technology for Startupbootcamp's 'FinTech & CyberSecurity' program based in Amsterdam. The collaboration will provide consulting, mentoring and certification processes to startups and scaleups focusing on the financial services industry.

The relationship with Startupbootcamp will include Capgemini establishing a certification for 'scale-up' companies - those that have passed their first round of funding and have viable and progressive business models. This will put FinTech and CyberSecurity 'scale-up' firms through a rigorous and systematic set of measurements and criteria.

The engagement will also include having a member of the Capgemini staff embedded with startups. Further, Capgemini will be a 'partner in residence,' where members of Capgemini senior staff will work at the local Startupbootcamp location. Finally, Capgemini innovation experts will mentor and consult with the startups on business processes, technology considerations, and go-to-market strategies.