Murex to run tech platform on AWS cloud

Murex, a provider of trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, will run their MX.3 technology platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Murex is collaborating with AWS to meet the demand from clients to support deployment of the Murex offering on the AWS Cloud. Murex is working on the validation of a range of deployment scenarios, from using AWS Cloud for bursting grid computing tasks through to complete migration to the AWS Cloud.

Frank Fallon, Vice President, Global Financial Services at Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, "The Financial Services industry is constantly trying to balance the trade-off between compliance and innovation. Running risk management workloads on the AWS Cloud can help mitigate many of the issues that impede holistic, cost-effective risk management."