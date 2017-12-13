Integral launches cryptocurrency market data services
First Published 13th December 2017
OCX Viewer, Integral's iOS app that allows users to monitor currency prices in OCX, now includes cryptocurrencies
Palo Alto, California - Integral has announced that it now offers market data for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin through its trading platform, OCX (Open Currency Exchange). The expanded market data now includes:
- BTC/USD
- BTC/EUR
- BTG/USD
- BCH/USD
- ETH/USD
- ETC/USD
- ETH/BTC
- ZEC/USD
- XRP/USD
- LTC/USD
- XMR/USD
In the coming weeks, Integral FX Benchmark will be extended to include cryptocurrency pairs. This will enable cryptocurrency traders to benchmark their execution on a continuous basis and aims to provide second-by-second mid- rates, at no cost. Integral developed this methodology in collaboration with Stanford University.