Integral launches cryptocurrency market data services

Palo Alto, California - Integral has announced that it now offers market data for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin through its trading platform, OCX (Open Currency Exchange). The expanded market data now includes:

BTC/USD

BTC/EUR

BTG/USD

BCH/USD

ETH/USD

ETC/USD

ETH/BTC

ZEC/USD

XRP/USD

LTC/USD

XMR/USD

In the coming weeks, Integral FX Benchmark will be extended to include cryptocurrency pairs. This will enable cryptocurrency traders to benchmark their execution on a continuous basis and aims to provide second-by-second mid- rates, at no cost. Integral developed this methodology in collaboration with Stanford University.