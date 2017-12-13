R.J. O'Brien hires veteran UK institutional brokerage team

Chicago and London - R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the US based independent futures brokerage and clearing firm, has announced that veteran institutional brokers Barry Marnane and Neil Tesi have joined its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Ltd. Operating as a team for 16 years, Marnane and Tesi specialize in global macro fixed income futures and options execution.

Marnane said: "We were impressed with RJO Limited's plans for expansion in London and throughout Europe; we wanted to be a part of that, playing a full role in the expansion and growing the business in partnership with RJO."

Tesi said: "Our team is able to cover all time zones and products that RJO offers, where - in addition to RJO's 24 x 7 service - we speak to clients from the European open until the close of U.S. markets. With this extensive coverage we are able to service our clients' full spectrum of trading and risk management needs across multiple exchanges."

Most recently, Marnane and Tesi spent six years at Marex Financial Ltd. in London, after five years serving clients at Voltrex Options Ltd. Previous to that, the team operated for two years each at Cube Financial Ltd. and Refco. Tesi began his career in operations at proprietary trading firm Manro Haydan Trading, ultimately running the operations department for the firm focused on metals at the London Metal Exchange as well as interest rate trading.

Marnane was at Sanwa Bank, where Manro Haydan was a client. Ultimately, they worked together at Manro Haydan and officially began operating as a team in 2001. Also joining with the team are their long-time colleagues Jake Omer and Stuart Manley. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options, equity CFDs, over-the-counter cleared commodities and foreign exchange (FX).