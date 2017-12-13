GAIN Capital launches AI-enhanced trading app, GetGo

New Jersey and London - GAIN Capital, a provider of online trading services, has launched GetGo, a financial trading app. The new mobile-only service uses a smart AI-enhanced algorithm to spot statistical trends in financial markets and provide users with trading signals based on historical data.

GetGo will initially cover 40 markets, including FX, indices and gold. When the algorithm spots a pattern it recognizes it sends the user a signal through the app, which they can review, evaluate the potential upside and maximum downside for the trade, and decide whether to execute the trade. Users can also configure the number of signals notifications they receive based on various parameters, including signal strength, opportunity rating of the trade, and time of day.

Lex Webster, SVP Strategy, GAIN Capital said: "GetGo doesn't just identify dozens of new trade opportunities each day, it applies trade management rules to offer a potential upside greater than the maximum downside on each trade. These features include automatic position closure when the trade signal expires and free guaranteed stop losses on every trade. Users also have flexibility to either watch their trades unfold in real time, or set and forget."