Rival Systems rolls out new options algorithm design functionality

Chicago - Rival Systems has announced new options algorithm design functionality in its Rival Trader platform. The new functionality allows traders to design, test and execute options algorithms for futures and equity options with global market data and execution capabilities.

Rival Systems CEO Robert D'Arco said: "Rival Trader users can create advanced logic to dynamically work options orders or quotes in the market without having to write any code. Users can create their algos, run them against live market data to see how they would perform, and apply different algos to individual options, a range of options, or option spreads."

The options algorithm design feature enables traders to: