Quant Insight launches Analytics Dashboard

London - Quant Insight, the macro research firm providing discretionary managers with actionable investment ideas, has announced the launch of their Analytics Dashboard functionality, which brings together the ability to analyse and visualise patterns between asset prices and the macro forces driving them, and tools to identify the best trading expression across all asset classes.

The new QI Analytics Dashboard provides a way for investors to access data and analytics relevant to their trading activity, in one single view. Discretionary managers can visualise sensitivities to macro factors and valuation gaps to find the best trade expression of their view or chosen theme.

Where an investor already has a pre-determined view, the QI Analytics Dashboard can rank by sensitivity to their chosen theme, providing the user with the optimal trading expression across all asset classes.

Alternatively, users can detect which equity index, sector or stock, which FX cross or part of the yield curve displays the biggest price deviation from the model; this provides a snapshot of when a security is trading rich or cheap to QI model value.