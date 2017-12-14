Commcise and RSRCHXchange partner on MIFID II research solution

London and New York - Commcise and RSRCHXchange have announced a collaboration to deliver an integrated research solution to support the research consumption, valuation and accounting data requirements of buy-side and sell-side firms.

The RSRCHXchange and Commcise systems provide asset managers with an end-to-end research workflow solution accessed via a buy-side controlled portal. Functionality includes research discovery and procurement, content entitlement management, consumption tracking across 500+ research providers, bottom-up research valuation and fund level research accounting.

Users can budget for research by desk/strategy and fund level, value research, and track research funding with integrated support for RPA and P&L payments. Research accounting can now be administered at Fund level, with detailed MIFID II ex-ante and ex-post reporting

The collaboration allows research consumption statistics to be passed from the RSRCHX platform to Commcise via an API. Commcise makes this readership and procurement data from RSRCHX available alongside all other sell-side and buy-side contributed data in a MiFID II transparent and audited manner. Commcise manages the allocation of all research costs to clients using a proprietary fair allocation algorithm to allow asset managers to evidence that investors are benefiting from the research that has been consumed.