Euronext approved to provide APA and ARM services

Euronext has announced its approval by the French regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), to provide Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) and Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) services to Investment Firms in Europe, from the introduction of MiFID II on 3rd January 2018.

In July 2017, Euronext announced the enhancement of its Trade Publication and Transactions Reporting Services to meet the new obligations specified under MiFID II. The services will cover an expanded range of cash, commodity and derivatives markets under the scope of MiFID II, including non-Euronext products.

Euronext's ARM service will connect to a range of European National Competent Authorities, including AMF, AFM, FCA, FSMA, CMVM and more.