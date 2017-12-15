Deutsche Boerse adds financial institutions to Regulatory Reporting Hub

With MiFID II becoming effective on 3 January 2018, the Deutsche Börse Regulatory Reporting Hub (RRH) aims to help sell-side, buy-side and systems integrators' clients to meet their regulatory obligations. Recently, BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) had determined that Deutsche Börse's ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) and APA (Approved Publication Arrangement) services are compliant with all relevant MiFID II requirements.

Among the future users and firms planning to provide connectivity who have recently signed an agreement are:

Bank Data

Bloomberg's Sell Side Execution and Order Management Solution (SSEOMS)

Crédit Agricole CIB

DZ PRIVATBANK

Iccrea Banca

Nordea Investment Management

Rabobank

Raiffeisen Centrobank

TradeChannel

UniCredit

The platform will allow commodity position reporting and Systematic Internaliser services in addition toexisting EMIR solutions.I will also enable reporting to all relevant National Competent Authorities, covering multiple regulations.

"Our objective is to deliver a market leading solution for regulatory reporting in Europe to enable our clients to meet the new ever evolving regulatory standards," said Georg Gross, Head of Regulatory Services, Deutsche Börse.