GreenKey joins Symphony Software Foundation

New York - GreenKey, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed for the financial markets, has announced the firm has joined the Symphony Software Foundation, a nonprofit organization fostering innovation in financial services through open source software (OSS).

GreenKey will release a Community Edition of its voice software development kit (SDK) that will enable banks and other financial market firms to "voice enable" any web application.

GreenKey Community Edition provides a free commercial license to access desktop "voice widgets" written for popular browser frameworks that can be embedded into Wall Street firms' existing web applications to enable secure, complex calling capabilities.

The project will be called GreenKey and released into the Symphony Software Foundation under the Apache 2.0 license.