Beta Capital selects Broadridge for move to self-clearing

Broadridge Financial Solutions has been selected by Beta Capital Wealth Management, a Miami based broker-dealer owned by Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group, to provide a comprehensive front to back office technology and operations solution, in support of Beta's transformation to self-clearing.

Beta offers wealth management, trading and execution solutions with a particular focus on the US and Latin America.

Historically, the self-clearing landscape has been dominated by large, global players who have the capital, expertise and technology to support the initiative. Beta will utilize Broadridge professional services to provide guidance and consultative support through the various regulatory and integration processes.