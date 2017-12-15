Fortune 500 companies join IBM Q Network

IBM has announced the first clients to tap into its IBM Q early-access commercial quantum computing systems to explore practical applications relevant to business and science. They include: JPMorgan Chase, Daimler AG, Samsung, JSR Corporation, Barclays, Hitachi Metals, Honda, Nagase, Keio University, Oak Ridge National Lab, Oxford University and University of Melbourne.

These 12 initial organizations join the newly formed IBM Q Network, a collaboration of Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and national research labs working directly with IBM to advance quantum computing.

The IBM Q Network will also foster a quantum computing ecosystem based on IBM's open source quantum software and developer tools.