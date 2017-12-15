ICE completes Trayport sale, acquires NGX and Shorcan Energy

Atlanta and New York - Intercontinental Exchange has completed the sale of Trayport to TMX Group in exchange for NGX, Shorcan Energy and £350 million cash.

"The addition of NGX's products and clearing services offers our customers an expanded range of energy products and risk management solutions across physical and financially-settled markets," said Ben Jackson, ICE's President. "Shorcan's brokerage business complements our global oil complex, which includes deep liquidity on the leading trading platform for oil markets."

NGX provides electronic trading, central counterparty clearing and data services to the North American natural gas, electricity and oil markets. ICE and NGX have had a longstanding and comprehensive strategic alliance to enable customers to conduct physical clearing for certain natural gas and power hubs through NGX's clearing house, which is a CFTC-registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

NGX's exchange is CFTC-registered as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT). Shorcan Energy offers brokerage services for the North American crude oil markets.